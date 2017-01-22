Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Muguruza advances to quarterfinals at Melbourne
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hungary: Official says it…

Hungary: Official says it could take days to ID bus victims

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 4:21 am
Share

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister says it could take days to officially identify the 16 people killed in a bus crash in Italy. Two adults critically injured also remain unidentified.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Sunday there were 54 passengers and two Hungarian drivers on the bus that crashed on an Italian highway near Verona just before midnight Friday.

Most of the passengers were students from a Budapest high school returning from a skiing trip in France. Four passengers remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Szijjarto says the causes of the accident have yet to be determined. Italian officials say the bus burst into flames after hitting a highway barrier and then ramming into an overpass support column.

Advertisement

Hungary has declared Monday a national day of mourning in memory of the victims.

Topics:
Government News Sports News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Hungary: Official says it…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Muguruza advances to quarterfinals at Melbourne