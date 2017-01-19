Sports Listen

Idaho State gets first Big Sky win, tops N Colorado 73-69

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 11:23 pm
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Telfair scored 14 points and led five Idaho State scorers into double figures as the Bengals held off Northern Colorado for their first Big Sky victory Thursday night.

Chaz Glotta hit a 3-pointer with 2:29 left to give Northern Colorado the lead, 69-68, but the Bears did not score again the rest of the game. Telfair scored on a layup with just under a minute left to give Idaho State the lead, 70-69. Robert Jones III hit the first of two free throws and Stephen Lennox added two more from the line to complete the scoring.

Idaho State (3-14, 1-4) got balanced shooting across its lineup, hitting 54.2 percent from the field (26 of 48), including 9 of 18 from 3-point range. Brandon Boyd contributed 13 points and Geno Luzcando added another 12.

Glotta and Jordan Davis each scored 19 points to lead Northern Colorado (7-11, 3-4).

