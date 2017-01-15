Indiana cleans up turnover trouble, takes down Rutgers 76-57

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — James Blackmon Jr. scored 16 points and OG Anunoby had 11 points and seven steals Sunday to lead Indiana past Rutgers 76-57.

It was the Hoosiers (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten) second win in six games.

Corey Sanders scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half and C.J. Gettys added 12 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers (11-8, 0-6), which has lost seven straight overall and five in a row to Indiana.

The Scarlet Knights didn’t make it easy early, though.

They jumped to a 15-6 lead just 6:34 into the game before watching Indiana roar back with a 20-3 run. After another Rutgers basket, the Hoosiers scored 10 straight points to make it 37-23 with 4:23 left.

The biggest difference for Indiana: It turned the tables on Rutgers.

After being plagued by turnovers in the four previous losses, Indiana had only two in the first 16 minutes, finished with 11.

Meanwhile, they forced 21, 14 courtesy of steals and wound up with a 33-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

Anunoby’s steals total was tied for No. 4 in a single game in school history.

And the combination allowed Indiana to quickly extend a 41-32 halftime lead to 16 in the second half, and Rutgers never cut the deficit to less than double digits again.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have played six of their last eight games on road or neutral courts, and it has taken a toll. Rutgers started the day as one of two Big Ten teams winless in conference play.

Indiana: The defending Big Ten champs were desperate for a win, so the Rutgers game came at the perfect time. Now the Hoosiers have a chance to build some momentum before the schedule starts getting tougher next weekend.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Has some extra time to get ready for hosting Nebraska on Saturday.

Indiana: Needs another win at Penn State on Wednesday to start building momentum.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.