India’s government ends suspension of local Olympic body

By master January 13, 2017 10:21 am
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government has revoked the suspension of the Indian Olympic Association after it stepped back from a proposal to appoint two tainted former officials as honorary life presidents.

The Sports Ministry says the IOA regretted the inconvenience and embarrassment it caused. The decision, announced Friday, ends the government threat to suspend the IOA’s funding.

In a letter to the sports minister on Monday, the association explained that the honorary awards to the former IOA president Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Kumar Chautala, which caused a furore within the Indian sports community, were just a proposal.

Kalmadi spent time in jail on corruption charges relating to the 2010 Commonwealth Games before being released on bail. Chautala is facing trial on finance-related matters.

Sports News
