Infielder Trevor Plouffe reaches one-year deal with A’s

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 2:25 pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Infielder Trevor Plouffe has agreed to a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics and is expected to be the primary third baseman if he can stay healthy.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

Plouffe went on the disabled list for three different injuries last season with Minnesota. He began the year as Minnesota’s starting third baseman and hit a career-best .260 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs in 84 games.

Plouffe was batting .302 with two home runs and six RBIs over 12 games before his first time on the DL on April 19 with a strain in the right ribcage area. He was sidelined again from July 2 to Aug. 7 because of a broken left rib, then didn’t play again after Sept. 6 because of a strained left hamstring.

The 30-year-old Plouffe provides versatility as he can also play first, making 13 starts there and 60 at third.

Oakland designated right-hander Zach Neal for assignment.

