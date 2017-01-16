Injured hip sidelines Louisville guard Snider for 2-3 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville guard Quentin Snider will miss 2-3 weeks with an injured hip, leaving the No. 12 Cardinals without their assists leader and No. 2 scorer.
The school said Snider won’t need surgery and should heal with rest.
Snider strained a hip flexor early in the second half Saturday in a win over Duke. The junior stayed in the game and finished with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Snider is averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 assists per game.
The Cardinals (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) host Clemson on Thursday night before visiting No. 10 Florida State on Saturday.
