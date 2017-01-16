Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Packers flip script, experience last-second playoff win Next Story College Basketball Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Injured hip sidelines Louisville…

Injured hip sidelines Louisville guard Snider for 2-3 weeks

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:57 pm
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville guard Quentin Snider will miss 2-3 weeks with an injured hip, leaving the No. 12 Cardinals without their assists leader and No. 2 scorer.

The school said Snider won’t need surgery and should heal with rest.

Snider strained a hip flexor early in the second half Saturday in a win over Duke. The junior stayed in the game and finished with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Snider is averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 assists per game.

Advertisement

The Cardinals (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) host Clemson on Thursday night before visiting No. 10 Florida State on Saturday.

___

More AP College Basketball: collegebasketball.ap.org

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Injured hip sidelines Louisville…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Packers flip script, experience last-second playoff win Next Story College Basketball Scores