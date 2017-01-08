Ionescu’s 3 at buzzer lifts Oregon women over No. 20 Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 Oregon run in the final 12 seconds and the Ducks beat No. 20 California 69-66 on Sunday.

Ionescu’s 3-pointer was her first of the game after the freshman missed her first five. She was playing in her second game after missing four with a broken thumb on her shooting hand, and finished with 13 points for Oregon (11-5, 1-3 Pac-12).

Lexi Bando led the Ducks with five 3-pointers and 17 points, Maite Cazorla added 14 points and Ruthy Hebard had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Cal used a 14-5 run to take a 66-61 lead with 18 seconds left. Cazorla hit a 3-pointer then Hebard tipped Cal’s inbounds pass, which Cazorla grabbed and scored underneath to tie it with nine seconds remaining. Cazorla fouled Asha Thomas in the backcourt, but Thomas missed both free throws. After a non-shooting foul, Oregon inbounded it from near midcourt and Inoescu, who played high school ball in the Bay Area, made her running 3 from NBA-range.

Kristine Anigwe had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Cal (13-3, 1-3) as the sophomore became the quickest Bear to reach 1,000 points at 47 games. Mikayla Cowling added 16 points and Penina Davidson 13.