Iowa rallies to beat Rutgers 68-62

By LUKE MEREDITH January 8, 2017 6:46 pm
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Senior Peter Jok scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and Iowa rallied from nine down to beat Rutgers 68-62 Sunday and move back to .500 in the Big Ten.

Freshman Cordell Pemsl had 13 for the Hawkeyes (10-7, 2-2 Big Ten), who used a late 17-4 run to clinch its seventh win in nine games.

Iowa committed 18 turnovers, got crushed on the offensive glass 19-9 and went over eight minutes without a field goal. But the Hawkeyes woke up after 30 sluggish minutes, and Jordan Bohannon’s layup off a steal gave the Hawkeyes a 57-55 lead with 3:59 left.

Nicholas Baer’s jumper made it 63-59 with 1:08 to go.

Iowa’s Dominique Uhl, ineffective for much of the season, scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.

Deshawn Freeman had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Rutgers (11-6, 0-4), who fell to 0-21 on the road since joining the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights hit just two free throws and four 3s.

Sports News
