Islanders-Coyotes Sum

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 11:15 pm
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0 0—1
Arizona 0 0 1 0—2
Arizona won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Quine 3 (Boychuk), 15:35.

Third Period_2, Arizona, Perlini 4 (Holland, Murphy), 14:05.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 0 (Clutterbuck NG, Ladd NG), Arizona 2 (Duclair G, Vrbata G).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 4-12-6-6_28. Arizona 10-11-5-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 9-5-2 (27 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Domingue 5-10-1 (28-27).

A_12,380 (17,125). T_2:40.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bryan Pancich.

