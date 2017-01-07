Islanders-Coyotes Sum

|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|1
|0
|0—1
|Arizona
|0
|0
|1
|0—2
|Arizona won shootout 2-0.
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Quine 3 (Boychuk), 15:35.
Third Period_2, Arizona, Perlini 4 (Holland, Murphy), 14:05.
Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries
Overtime_None.
Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 0 (Clutterbuck NG, Ladd NG), Arizona 2 (Duclair G, Vrbata G).
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 4-12-6-6_28. Arizona 10-11-5-1_27.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 9-5-2 (27 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Domingue 5-10-1 (28-27).
A_12,380 (17,125). T_2:40.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bryan Pancich.