Islanders-Panthers Sum

Islanders-Panthers Sum

By master January 13, 2017 10:37 pm
N.Y. Islanders 2 1 2—5
Florida 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Chimera 6 (Beauvillier), 2:22. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 12 (Leddy, Bailey), 3:48. 3, Florida, Trocheck 13 (Jagr, Yandle), 9:55.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 7, 16:06.

Third Period_5, Florida, Smith 9 (Trocheck, Yandle), 1:42 (pp). 6, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 13 (Bailey), 7:50. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 14 (Leddy, Cizikas), 18:16.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 5-20-17_42. Florida 10-11-8_29.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 6; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 10-6-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Florida, Luongo 13-11-5 (41-37).

A_14,352 (17,040). T_2:37.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Brian Murphy.

Sports News
Islanders-Panthers Sum
