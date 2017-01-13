Islanders-Panthers Sum

|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|2—5
|Florida
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Chimera 6 (Beauvillier), 2:22. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 12 (Leddy, Bailey), 3:48. 3, Florida, Trocheck 13 (Jagr, Yandle), 9:55.
Second Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 7, 16:06.
Third Period_5, Florida, Smith 9 (Trocheck, Yandle), 1:42 (pp). 6, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 13 (Bailey), 7:50. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 14 (Leddy, Cizikas), 18:16.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 5-20-17_42. Florida 10-11-8_29.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 6; Florida 1 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 10-6-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Florida, Luongo 13-11-5 (41-37).
A_14,352 (17,040). T_2:37.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Brian Murphy.