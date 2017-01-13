Islanders-Panthers Sums

|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|2—5
|Florida
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Chimera 6 (Beauvillier), 2:22. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 12 (Leddy, Bailey), 3:48. 3, Florida, Trocheck 13 (Jagr, Yandle), 9:55. Penalties_Boychuk, NYI, (holding), 13:09; Ladd, NYI, (cross checking), 17:55.
Second Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 7, 16:06. Penalties_Griffith, FLA, (slashing), 9:30; Kindl, FLA, (cross checking), 9:30; Kindl, FLA, (hooking), 18:31; Strome, NYI, (slashing), 19:43.
Third Period_5, Florida, Smith 9 (Trocheck, Yandle), 1:42 (pp). 6, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 13 (Bailey), 7:50. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Tavares 14 (Leddy, Cizikas), 18:16. Penalties_Kindl, FLA, (holding), 8:19; Pysyk, FLA, (high sticking), 13:35; Trocheck, FLA, (delay of game), 14:10; Jokinen, FLA, (cross checking), 14:50; Strome, NYI, Major (fighting), 14:50; Jokinen, FLA, Major (fighting), 14:50; Strome, NYI, (roughing), 14:50; Lee, NYI, (roughing), 16:00; Mackenzie, FLA, (roughing), 16:00.
OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 5-20-17_42. Florida 10-11-8_29.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 6; Florida 1 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 10-6-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Florida, Luongo 13-11-5 (41-37).
A_14,352 (17,040). T_2:37.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Brian Murphy.