ITF Hyundai Hopman Cup Results

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 10:24 am
Wednesday
At Perth Arena
Perth, Australia
Purse: $1 million (ITF Exhibition)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Round Robin
Group A
France 3, Britain 0

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 6-4, 6-2

Mladenovic and Gasquet def. Watson and Evans, 4-3 (4), 4-3 (2).

Switzerland 2, Germany 1

Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4).

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Bencic and Federer def. Petkovic and Zverev, 4-1, 4-2.

Topics:
Sports News
