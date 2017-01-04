ITF Hyundai Hopman Cup Results

|Wednesday
|At Perth Arena
|Perth, Australia
|Purse: $1 million (ITF Exhibition)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Round Robin
|Group A
|France 3, Britain 0
Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3
Richard Gasquet, France, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 6-4, 6-2
Mladenovic and Gasquet def. Watson and Evans, 4-3 (4), 4-3 (2).
Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries
Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4).
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Bencic and Federer def. Petkovic and Zverev, 4-1, 4-2.