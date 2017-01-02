Sports Listen

ITF Hyundai Hopman Cup Results

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 2:36 pm
At Perth Arena
Perth, Australia
Purse: $1 million (ITF Exhibition)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Round Robin
Sunday (Group A)
United States 3, Czech Republic 0

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Jack Sock, United States, def. Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Vandeweghe and Sock, United States, def. Hradecka and Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 2-4, 4-2, 4-1.

Spain 2, Australia 1

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 7-5, 6-1.

Arruabarrena and Lopez, Spain, def. Gavrilova and Kyrgios, Australia, 4-0, 4-2.

Monday (Group B)
France 2, Germany 1

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Mladenovic and Gasquet, France, def. Petkovic and Zverev, Germany, 4-2, 4-1.

Switzerland 3, Britain 0

Roger Federer, Switzerland, def. Dans Evans, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Bencic and Federer, Switzerland, def. Watson and Evans, Britain, 4-0, 4-1.

