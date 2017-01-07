It’s wild card weekend…Oakland visits Houston and Detroit is at Seattle

HOUSTON (AP) — Two new quarterbacks will be at the helm when Houston hosts Oakland in an AFC wild card game today. The AFC South champion Oilers are going with Brock Osweiler (AHS’-wy-lur) while the Raiders are down to third-string rookie Connor Cook. Cook is the first rookie QB in NFL history to make his first start in a playoff game.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks, who have never lost a home playoff game, take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC wild card. The Lions come into the game on a three-game losing streak and are trying for their first playoff win since 1992, and their first road playoff win since the Bobby Layne days of 1957.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Top-ranked Villanova tries to recover from its first loss of the season when the Wildcats host Marquette in Big East action tonight. The Wildcats fell to 14-1 with their 66-58 road loss at Butler Wednesday night, ending their 20-game winning streak going back to last season’s NCAA tournament title.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Second-ranked Baylor, coming off a narrow 65-63 victory over Iowa State Wednesday night, hosts Oklahoma State this evening. The Bears can climb to 15-0 with a victory and might ascend to the top spot in The Associated Press rankings next week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets, who had their 16-game winning streak end with a 5-0 loss in Washington Thursday night, try to get back in the win column tonight. The Jackets are home against the New York Rangers, a team Columbus coach John Tortorella used to coach.