Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Worley wins World Cup GS after Shiffrin loses 1st-run lead
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » It's wild card weekend...Oakland…

It’s wild card weekend…Oakland visits Houston and Detroit is at Seattle

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 9:28 am
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Two new quarterbacks will be at the helm when Houston hosts Oakland in an AFC wild card game today. The AFC South champion Oilers are going with Brock Osweiler (AHS’-wy-lur) while the Raiders are down to third-string rookie Connor Cook. Cook is the first rookie QB in NFL history to make his first start in a playoff game.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks, who have never lost a home playoff game, take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC wild card. The Lions come into the game on a three-game losing streak and are trying for their first playoff win since 1992, and their first road playoff win since the Bobby Layne days of 1957.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Top-ranked Villanova tries to recover from its first loss of the season when the Wildcats host Marquette in Big East action tonight. The Wildcats fell to 14-1 with their 66-58 road loss at Butler Wednesday night, ending their 20-game winning streak going back to last season’s NCAA tournament title.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

WACO, Texas (AP) — Second-ranked Baylor, coming off a narrow 65-63 victory over Iowa State Wednesday night, hosts Oklahoma State this evening. The Bears can climb to 15-0 with a victory and might ascend to the top spot in The Associated Press rankings next week.

Advertisement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets, who had their 16-game winning streak end with a 5-0 loss in Washington Thursday night, try to get back in the win column tonight. The Jackets are home against the New York Rangers, a team Columbus coach John Tortorella used to coach.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » It's wild card weekend...Oakland…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Worley wins World Cup GS after Shiffrin loses 1st-run lead