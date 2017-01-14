Sports Listen

IUPUI halts 10-game losing streak to ORU, gets 91-85 win

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 6:26 pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — D.J. McCall was 8 of 12 from the floor for 21 points as IUPUI held off Oral Roberts 91-85 on Saturday to stop a 10-game losing streak to the Golden Eagles.

The Jaguars were leading 84-76 with 2:02 left when ORU’s Kris Martin drilled a 3-point jumper and followed with a layup and two free throws to close to 84-83 with 32 seconds remaining. IUPUI answered with seven free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Matt O’Leary added 17 points and Kellon Thomas, who made four free throws in the final 30 seconds, finished with 15 for IUPUI (8-11, 2-3 Summit), which halted a three-game losing skid.

The Jaguars, leading 50-47 at the half, never trailed in the second period.

Martin drilled 5 of 10 from distance to finish with 25 for ORU (5-14, 1-4). Albert Owens had 21 points and Jalen Bradley added 17.

Sports News
