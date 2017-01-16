Sports Listen

Ivory Coast stumbles, another big team held at African Cup

By GERALD IMRAY January 16, 2017 1:21 pm
OYEM, Gabon (AP) — Ivory Coast stumbled in its African Cup of Nations opener, with the defending champion held by Togo to 0-0 on Monday in another twist to start the tournament.

Ivory Coast created few clear chances. Wilfried Zaha’s blocked shot in the second half after a clever run was probably its best. He was substituted two minutes later.

Togo had two good openings with around 10 minutes to go in the northern town of Oyem, where Kodjo Laba missed with a header from in front of goal and Mathieu Dossevi’s deflected shot dropped onto the roof of the net.

Four of the first five games at the African Cup have been draws, with Ivory Coast’s fellow title challenger, Algeria, also held in its opening game by Zimbabwe to 2-2.

Sports News
