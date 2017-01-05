Sports Listen

Jackson State earns 63-60 win at Alabama State

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 12:28 am
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Edric Dennis put up 30 points to help Jackson State collect its second straight Southwestern Conference victory, holding on to beat Alabama State 63-60 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers built an eight-point lead at intermission, collecting 26 points in the paint and scoring 18 more off of Alabama State turnovers.

Dennis hit of 17 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point stripe to collect his 30 points. He was the only scorer to reach double figures. Jackson State (5-9, 2-0) hit 22 of 53 shots from the field, including 7 of 15 from deep.

Rodney Simeon took all 14 of his shots from behind the 3-point line and scored 12 points to lead Alabama State (3-11, 1-1), with Reginald Gee and Terrance LeFlore each adding 11 points. The Hornets hit 19 of 50 from the field and knocked down just 7 of 26 from deep.

Sports News
