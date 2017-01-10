Sports Listen

Jacksonville State beats D-II Fort Valley State 81-69

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 11:29 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Erik Durham, Malcolm Drumwright and Christian Cunningham all had double-doubles and Jacksonville State beat Division II Fort Valley State 81-69 on Tuesday night.

It was the first time that three Jacksonville State (11-8) players had double-doubles in the same game in nearly eight years.

Cunningham had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Durham added 12 and 14 and Drumwright scored 14 with a career-high 12 assists to become the first JSU player with 10 or more assists in a game since January, 2010.

Jalen Crawford’s 3-pointer cut Fort Valley State’s deficit to 38-34 with 16:35 left, but Durham hit a 3 to spark an 8-0 run that pushed JSU’s lead to 12 and the Wildcats trailed by at least eight the rest of the way.

Dareial Franklin led Fort Valley State (6-9) with 15 points.

Jacksonville State made just 59 percent of its foul shots, but outscored Fort Valley State 19-12 from the free-throw line. The Gamecocks tied a season high with 21 assists.

Sports News
