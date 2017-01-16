Jaguars hire Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former Michigan standout Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach.

Wheatley spent the past two years coaching running backs at his alma mater. Before that, he spent five years working for new Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.

Wheatley coached running backs with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills (2013-14) and on the collegiate level at Syracuse (2010-12). Marrone was the head coach at both stops.

The 44-year-old Wheatley rejoins Marrone, who is working with executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin to build his staff. They previously hired Todd Wash as defensive coordinator, Perry Fewell as secondary coach, Pat Flaherty as offensive line coach and Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator.

Wheatley inherits a running backs group that features Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon.

