Jags retain Wash as coordinator, add Fewell, Flaherty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars added three assistants to new coach Doug Marrone’s staff Saturday.

The Jaguars retained Todd Wash as defensive coordinator, hired Perry Fewell as secondary coach and Pat Flaherty as offensive line coach. They join Joe DeCamillis, who was hired Friday as special teams coordinator.

Keeping Wash creates some continuity on the defensive side of the ball, and that should be a good thing.

In Wash’s first season as Jacksonville’s coordinator, the Jaguars moved into the league’s top 10 in a number of categories, including sixth in total yards, fifth in passing yards and eighth in third-down percentage. But they also tied for 19th in sacks (33) and were next to last in takeaways (13).

Tom Coughlin, the team’s new executive vice president of football operations, and Marrone still have one major hire to settle on — offensive coordinator. But they’ve already started rounding out the staff.

Fewell has 32 years of coaching experience, including 19 in the NFL, and previously worked under Coughlin in Jacksonville as the team’s defensive backs coach (1998-2002) and with the New York Giants as defensive coordinator (2010-2014).

“He brings the experience of having been in several defensive systems,” Coughlin said. “He will be a great fit for our defense and for what we want to accomplish.”

Flaherty has 37 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and NFL levels. He joins the Jaguars after a one-year stint as San Francisco’s offensive line coach. Flaherty spent the previous 12 seasons (2004-15) working under Coughlin.

“Pat Flaherty is a Super Bowl-winning coach and teacher, and I could not be more excited to welcome him to our staff,” Marrone said.

“With over 35 years of coaching experience, coach Flaherty brings a wealth of knowledge to the offensive line room and will help develop our group into a tough, physical unit, which will be key to our success for this year and for years to come.”

