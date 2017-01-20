Jazz-Mavericks, Box

Hayward 8-22 7-8 26, Ingles 4-9 2-2 12, Favors 2-5 1-2 5, Gobert 8-11 11-17 27, Hill 5-13 2-2 13, Johnson 7-11 0-0 15, Lyles 1-4 1-2 3, Diaw 2-2 0-0 4, Neto 0-2 0-0 0, Burks 1-3 4-6 7. Totals 38-82 28-39 112.
Barnes 7-16 4-6 19, Nowitzki 1-13 1-1 3, Curry 5-8 3-4 15, Williams 6-14 3-5 16, Matthews 4-10 2-2 11, Finney-Smith 3-4 0-0 7, Powell 5-6 4-6 14, Mejri 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 2-4 4-4 10, Barea 5-10 0-0 10, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-87 21-28 107.
|Utah
|19
|27
|26
|26
|14—112
|Dallas
|22
|19
|27
|30
|9—107
3-Point Goals_Utah 8-23 (Hayward 3-7, Ingles 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Burks 1-3, Hill 1-4, Neto 0-1, Lyles 0-1), Dallas 8-23 (Curry 2-3, Harris 2-4, Finney-Smith 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Williams 1-3, Matthews 1-4, Barea 0-2, Nowitzki 0-4). Fouled Out_Hill. Rebounds_Utah 53 (Gobert 25), Dallas 42 (Nowitzki 10). Assists_Utah 17 (Hayward, Ingles 4), Dallas 21 (Williams 8). Total Fouls_Utah 26, Dallas 26. Technicals_Dallas defensive three second, Dallas team. A_19,421 (19,200).
