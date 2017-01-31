Jets-Blues Sums

Winnipeg 1 2 2—5 St. Louis 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Steen 9 (Stastny, Pietrangelo), 3:37. 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 23 (Enstrom, Wheeler), 19:29. Penalties_Little, WPG, (slashing), 19:03; Lehtera, STL, (tripping), 19:03.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Laine 23 (Morrissey, Scheifele), 0:22. 4, Winnipeg, Ehlers 18 (Little), 5:53 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Tarasenko 22 (Pietrangelo, Schwartz), 19:08. Penalties_Stastny, STL, (tripping), 5:46; Winnipeg bench, served by Tanev (too many men on the ice), 7:42.

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Trouba 4 (Copp, Wheeler), 3:33. 7, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 8 (Shattenkirk, Tarasenko), 19:47. 8, Winnipeg, Wheeler 16 (Scheifele), 19:57. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-6-10_24. St. Louis 5-15-7_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 1.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Pavelec 3-2-0 (27 shots-24 saves). St. Louis, Allen 17-13-3 (23-19).

A_19,483 (19,150). T_2:27.

Referees_Tim Peel, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mark Shewchyk.