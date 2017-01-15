Jets-Kings Sums

Winnipeg 0 1 1 0—2 Los Angeles 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Gaborik 3 (Martinez, Kopitar), 3:19. Penalties_Enstrom, WPG, (holding), 6:34; Lowry, WPG, (illegal check to head), 17:11.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Stafford 4 (Scheifele, Perreault), 15:06 (pp). Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Clifford (too many men on the ice), 0:55; Byfuglien, WPG, (tripping), 9:45; Brown, LA, (hooking), 13:55; Morrissey, WPG, (tripping), 15:25.

Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 7 (Perreault, Wheeler), 7:38 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Brown 6 (Forbort, Kopitar), 14:52. Penalties_Lewis, LA, (hooking), 3:08; Gravel, LA, (high sticking), 6:30.

Overtime_5, Los Angeles, Carter 23 (Muzzin, Kopitar), 1:36. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-7-11-1_28. Los Angeles 15-10-11-2_38.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 2 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hutchinson 4-9-3 (38 shots-35 saves). Los Angeles, Budaj 20-11-3 (28-26).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:41.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Trent Knorr.