Jets-Lightning Sum

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 10:33 pm
Winnipeg 1 3 2—6
Tampa Bay 0 1 3—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 16 (Laine, Enstrom), 7:25 (pp).

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Peca 1 (Killorn, Namestnikov), 3:43. 3, Winnipeg, Ehlers 11, 4:30. 4, Winnipeg, Trouba 2 (Perreault, Wheeler), 5:19. 5, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 5 (Morrissey, Wheeler), 14:44.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Palat 7 (Kucherov, Johnson), 3:26. 7, Winnipeg, Ehlers 12 (Laine, Trouba), 9:28. 8, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 14 (Hedman, Johnson), 12:22 (pp). 9, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 15 (Hedman, Drouin), 17:29 (pp). 10, Winnipeg, Laine 20 (Ehlers, Scheifele), 18:37.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-13-15_34. Tampa Bay 17-10-9_36.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Tampa Bay 2 of 7.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 14-12-1 (36 shots-32 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-6-2 (33-28).

A_19,092 (19,204). T_2:34.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Pierre Racicot.

