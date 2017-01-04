Sports Listen

Jim Caldwell to return to coach the Lions for 2017 season

By LARRY LAGE January 4, 2017 9:13 am
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Jim Caldwell has been retained to coach the Detroit Lions for the 2017 season.

The team announced the move Wednesday morning, a day after Caldwell fielded questions about his job security.

Caldwell helped the Lions earn a spot in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Detroit lost its last three games of the regular season, dropping Caldwell’s record to 27-21 with the franchise. He led the Indianapolis Colts to the Super Bowl in his first of three seasons and was fired after his third year with a 26-22 record after the 2011 season.

Sixth-seeded Detroit plays at third-seeded Seattle on Saturday night.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Sports News
The Associated Press

