Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Predators claim forward Derek Grant off waivers from Sabres
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Joan Cronan named first…

Joan Cronan named first winner of NCAA’s Pat Summitt Award

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 2:46 pm
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Tennessee women’s athletic director Joan Cronan has been named the first recipient of the NCAA’s new Pat Summitt Award.

The Pat Summitt Award was created this year and will annually recognize an individual who positively influenced college athletes and their experiences.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a release Wednesday Cronan had an “exemplary career” and “fostered opportunities for countless young women to succeed in sport and in life.”

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Award recipients receive a $10,000 honorarium to donate to the organization of the honoree’s choice that combats or researches neurological diseases. Cronan plans to donate to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Advertisement

Cronan was the Tennessee women’s athletic director from 1983-2012.

The award will be presented Jan. 19 during the NCAA convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Joan Cronan named first…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Predators claim forward Derek Grant off waivers from Sabres