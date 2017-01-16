Sports Listen

Joel Ward gets goal, assist to lead Sharks past Jets 5-2

By JOSH DUBOW January 16, 2017 6:38 pm
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joel Ward scored a short-handed goal and took a hard hit to assist on Timo Meier’s goal, helping the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Monday for just their third win in eight games.

Brent Burns and Chris Tierney also scored and Joe Thornton had an empty-netter as the Sharks bounced back nicely from a 4-0 home loss to St. Louis on Saturday. Martin Jones made 26 saves, allowing two late goals after the game had been decided.

Josh Morrissey broke up the shutout with 2:36 to play and Mark Scheifele added a goal in the final minute after Jones tried to shoot the puck toward the empty net but hit Scheifele instead.

Michael Hutchinson made 27 saves for the Jets, who have dropped four in a row.

