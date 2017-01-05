Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Miller gets 37th career shutout, Canucks beat Coyotes 3-0 Next Story Wednesday’s College Basketball
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » John Gibson leads Ducks'…

John Gibson leads Ducks’ dominance in 2-0 win over Red Wings

By GREG BEACHAM January 5, 2017 1:14 am
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 23 saves in his eighth career shutout, and Nick Ritchie scored in the first period of the Anaheim Ducks’ 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Ondrej Kase scored late in the third period and Antoine Vermette had two assists for the Ducks, who have won three of four and earned points in six straight games.

Gibson and the Ducks earned their first shutout victory since Nov. 1 despite playing without captain Ryan Getzlaf, who has a lower-body injury.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots in the Red Wings’ first game since losing the NHL Centennial Classic outdoors in Toronto on New Year’s Day. Detroit began a three-game California road swing with its eighth loss in 11 games overall.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » John Gibson leads Ducks'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Miller gets 37th career shutout, Canucks beat Coyotes 3-0 Next Story Wednesday’s College Basketball