Johnson has 21 to move into 2nd on Winthrop’s scoring list

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Keon Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to move into second place on Winthrop’s career scoring list and the Eagles beat Presbyterian 75-52 on Wednesday night.

Johnson entered two points shy of passing LaShawn Coulter’s mark of 1,670. He is 90 points shy of Charles Brunson’s all-time mark that has stood for 25 years, before the Eagles became a D-I school.

Johnson hit a 3-pointer and Joshua Davenport a jumper to give the Eagles (12-4, 4-1 Big South) a 30-21 lead at halftime. Johnson, who scored 14 of his points in the second half, hit three consecutive 3-pointers in a 17-point run that pushed a four-point lead to 56-35 with 11:03 remaining.

A 3-pointer by Bjorn Broman at 9:54 put the lead back at 21 and it never dipped below 20 the rest of the way.

Xavier Cooks had 11 rebounds for the Eagles to go with nine points, seven assists and two blocks with just one turnover. Winthrop, which has won eight of nine, shot 53 percent in the second half with 7 of its 11 3s on 16 attempts.

Ed Drew had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Hose (4-12, 0-5), which has lost six straight.