Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Johnson's 20 lifts Alcorn…

Johnson’s 20 lifts Alcorn State over Southern 74-64

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 8:49 pm
Share

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Reginal Johnson scored 20 points and Alcorn State dominated from behind the arc to defeat Southern 74-64 on Saturday night for its fourth-straight win.

A.J. Mosby and Marquis Vance hit 3-pointers as the Braves scored the last four points of the first half to open a 44-30 lead. The margin was 20 with 8:46 to play before the jaguars scored six straight and a 7-0 burst cut it to 71-64 with 1:07 remaining.

Vance finished with 13 points and Mosby 12 for Alcorn State (9-11, 6-3 Southwest).

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Shawn Prudhomme had 16 points for the Jags (9-13, 5-4), who had five players in double figures but only got six points from reserves.

Advertisement

The Braves shot 42 percent and Southern 41 percent but Alcorn State finished 12 of 28 on 3-pointers while the Jags missed their first 11 before Prudhomme hit two late. Alcorn also made 12 of 16 from the line while Southern went 8 of 16.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Johnson's 20 lifts Alcorn…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended