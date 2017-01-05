Sports Listen

Jose Ortiz wins 4 at Big A; takes feature on Ocean Knight

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 4:55 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Ortiz rode four winners at Aqueduct Thursday, including heavily favored Ocean Knight in the $78,000 allowance feature.

The 2-5 choice, Ocean Knight was dropping into an easier spot after running 10th in the Cigar Mile over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The 5-year-old set the pace and got the job done, but the finish was closer than his backers would have preferred. Ocean Knight held on by a neck over 19-1 shot Praetereo for his fourth win in 11 starts.

The time was 1:39.88 for the mile.

Ocean Knight, trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, paid $2.90, $2.50 and $2.10.

Praetereo returned $6.50 and $2.80. and Voluntario paid $2.10 to show.

Sports News
