Justin Murisier leads snowy World Cup combined event

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Justin Murisier raced through steady snowfall to lead the opening slalom of a World Cup Alpine combined event on Friday.
Aiming to give the Swiss men their first victory of a difficult season, Murisier led Stefan Hadalin of Slovenia by 0.17 seconds.
Pre-race favorite Alexis Pinturault was fourth, trailing French teammate Victor Muffat-Jeandet.
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now
Pinturault had 0.57 to make up in the afternoon downhill, which was shortened to start below the Hundschopf jump on the storied Lauberhorn hill.
Carlo Janka of Switzerland, a two-time combined winner at Wengen, was seventh, 1.51 back, and downhill specialist Kjetil Jansrud of Norway was 2.92 behind in 19th.
On an emotional day for Ivica Kostelic, the six-time Wengen winner was 14th fastest, 2.33 behind. Now 37, Kostelic said he could retire after the race.