Kansas’ Bragg suspended for team rules violation

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 10:27 am
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Carlton Bragg has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

Coach Bill Self said in announcing the suspension late Thursday that the violation isn’t connected to an investigation into an alleged rape at his team’s dorm in December. No charges have been filed, and police have not publicly identified any suspects. Self says the investigation has given him no reason yet to discipline any players.

Self also suspended Bragg last month after the 20-year-old sophomore was charged with misdemeanor battery. Bragg was reinstated when prosecutors dropped the charge and charged the woman who accused him of shoving her. Prosecutors said law enforcement obtained surveillance video showing a woman repeatedly striking a man.

The No. 2 Jayhawks play at No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

