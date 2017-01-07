Sports Listen

Kase’s OT goal lifts Ducks past Coyotes 3-2

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 1:02 am
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ondrej Kase scored at 4:24 of overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Friday night.

Kase was stopped by Mike Smith, but the goaltender bobbled the puck and Kase swiped it from him in the crease and swept it into the open net, handing the Coyotes their ninth straight loss.

Joseph Cramarossa and Chris Wagner scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson stopped 21 shots. The Ducks have won three in a row and four of five.

Martin Hanzal and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Arizona, and Smith finished with 32 stops.

Sports News
