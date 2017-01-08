Sports Listen

Kempton scores career-high 36, leads Lehigh over American

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 5:09 pm
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tim Kempton scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Lehigh led the entire way to beat American 79-73 on Sunday.

Kempton was 11 of 17 from the floor and made 14 of 18 free throws. Kyle Leufroy had 16 points and Austin Price added 11 for Lehigh (8-7, 2-2), which shot 57 percent from the field, and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Kempton, a senior, has nine double-double performances in 15 games this season and 42 in his career.

Sa’eed Nelson had 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting and had eight rebounds to lead American (4-11, 1-3), which has lost four of its last five games. Delante Jones added 15 points.

The Mountain Hawks had a nine-point lead at halftime. American stayed within single digits and pulled to 68-64 with 3:09 remaining but didn’t get closer. Price scored four points, and Lehigh shot 7 of 9 from the line to seal it.

