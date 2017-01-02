Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Hornets-Bulls, Box Next Story US beats Switzerland to advance to world junior semifinals
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kent propels James Madison…

Kent propels James Madison past Towson in 64-44 win

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 10:34 pm
Share

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jackson Kent hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead James Madison to a 64-44 win over Towson on Monday night.

Shakir Brown added 11 points for the Dukes (4-11, 2-0 Colonial), which shot 42 percent and never trailed in notching their third-straight win. Paulius Satkus and Yohanny Dalembert chipped in seven points apiece.

James Madison took control from the opening tipoff, scoring 24 of the game’s first 31 points, and led 29-18 at the break. The Dukes then broke it open early in the second half with a 16-2 run that included two of Kent’s 3-pointers and Towson never got closer than 20 the rest of the way.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

The Tigers (8-7, 0-2) made just 16 of 50 from the field to finish with their lowest final score of the season. None of the Towson players scored in double figures but Arnaud William Adala Moto hauled in 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kent propels James Madison…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Hornets-Bulls, Box Next Story US beats Switzerland to advance to world junior semifinals