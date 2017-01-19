Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story NBA Calendar
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kilde leads final downhill…

Kilde leads final downhill training in Kitzbuehel

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 8:21 am
Share

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde led the final training session Thursday ahead of the classic World Cup downhill on the Streif course.

The Norwegian timed 1 minute, 56.33 seconds to lead Hannes Reichelt of Austria, the 2014 winner, by 0.02. Norwegian teammate Kjetil Jansrud, who won two years ago, was 0.07 behind in third.

Steven Nyman, who posted the fastest time in Wednesday’s first training, lost his right ski after straddling a gate and slid off course. American teammates Travis Ganong and Andrew Weibrecht also crashed after hitting gates but all appeared unhurt.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Klaus Brandner of Germany crashed into the safety netting and had to be airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Advertisement

The 77th edition of the Hahnenkamm races opens with a super-G on Friday, followed by the downhill on Saturday.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kilde leads final downhill…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story NBA Calendar