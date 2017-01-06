Sports Listen

Knicks-Bucks, Box

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 10:48 pm
NEW YORK (116)

Anthony 8-20 6-9 26, Porzingis 9-14 3-4 24, Noah 4-6 0-0 8, Rose 4-14 4-4 12, Lee 3-5 3-4 11, Kuzminskas 3-5 0-0 7, Thomas 4-4 0-0 10, O’Quinn 4-9 1-2 9, Jennings 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 1-3 4-4 6, Holiday 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 41-83 21-27 116.

MILWAUKEE (111)

Snell 5-6 0-0 13, Antetokounmpo 9-21 5-6 25, Parker 10-18 1-4 25, Henson 1-4 2-2 4, Brogdon 4-9 2-2 10, Beasley 1-4 1-1 3, Teletovic 3-5 2-2 11, Monroe 6-11 7-10 19, Terry 0-0 1-1 1. Totals 39-78 21-28 111.

New York 32 21 30 33—116
Milwaukee 33 32 31 15—111

3-Point Goals_New York 13-23 (Anthony 4-5, Porzingis 3-4, Thomas 2-2, Lee 2-3, Holiday 1-2, Kuzminskas 1-3, Rose 0-1, Jennings 0-1, Baker 0-2), Milwaukee 12-22 (Parker 4-6, Snell 3-4, Teletovic 3-5, Antetokounmpo 2-5, Brogdon 0-1, Beasley 0-1). Fouled Out_Noah, Porzingis. Rebounds_New York 40 (Noah 9), Milwaukee 35 (Monroe 7). Assists_New York 29 (Anthony 10), Milwaukee 24 (Brogdon, Terry, Parker 5). Total Fouls_New York 21, Milwaukee 19. Technicals_Noah. A_18,717 (18,717).

