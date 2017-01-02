Sports Listen

Sports News

Knicks’ Porzingis sits 2nd straight, hopes to play Wednesday

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 7:12 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is missing his second straight game because of a sore left Achilles’ tendon.

Carmelo Anthony and Courtney Lee were back in the starting lineup against Orlando after missing all or part of the last game, but the Knicks decided to give Porzingis another game to rest his injury. He says he felt better Monday and is hoping he can return Wednesday against Milwaukee.

Porzingis, second on the team with 20.1 points per game, says the injury began bothering him a little over a week ago and became more painful in the last couple of days. But he says team doctors checked him Monday and found nothing serious but wanted to keep him out to be cautious.

Sports News
