Knicks-Wizards, Box

Anthony 10-17 5-5 26, Hernangomez 5-12 5-5 15, Noah 0-1 0-0 0, Jennings 5-16 9-11 21, Lee 2-10 0-0 5, Kuzminskas 0-5 1-2 1, O’Quinn 6-10 1-1 13, N’dour 3-5 0-0 7, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 1-9 3-4 5, Vujacic 0-2 3-4 3, Baker 2-6 1-3 5. Totals 34-93 28-35 101.
Porter 5-9 0-1 10, Morris 9-14 4-4 24, Gortat 7-7 1-1 15, Wall 6-18 2-3 15, Beal 12-18 2-2 28, Oubre 5-7 2-2 14, Nicholson 0-0 1-2 1, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Ochefu 0-1 0-0 0, Burke 2-6 0-0 4, Satoransky 2-5 0-0 4, McClellan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 49-88 12-15 117.
|New York
|28
|26
|22
|25—101
|Washington
|28
|31
|32
|26—117
3-Point Goals_New York 5-24 (Jennings 2-6, N’dour 1-2, Anthony 1-3, Lee 1-5, Vujacic 0-1, Baker 0-1, Kuzminskas 0-2, Holiday 0-4), Washington 7-22 (Oubre 2-4, Morris 2-5, Beal 2-6, Wall 1-2, Burke 0-1, Smith 0-1, Porter 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 51 (Hernangomez 14), Washington 46 (Gortat, Morris 10). Assists_New York 18 (Hernangomez 4), Washington 27 (Wall 13). Total Fouls_New York 17, Washington 25. A_16,683 (20,356).
