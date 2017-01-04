Sports Listen

Sports News

Kvitova’s recovery going well, reward offered for attacker

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 6:08 am
PRAGUE (AP) — Petra Kvitova’s recovery from surgery after a knife-wielding intruder attacked her inside her home and injured her playing hand has been going well.

Kvitova’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says the two-time Wimbledon champion has gradually started doing exercises with her injured fingers and “all have been going according to the plans and expectations.”

Kvitova has surgery on Dec. 20 following injuries on her left hand in the attack at her home in the town of Prostejov the same day.

She is expected to out for up to six months.

Kvitova’s fellow players from the Prostejov tennis club have offered a reward of $3,850 for information leading to the arrest of the attacker, who still remains at large.

Sports News
The Associated Press

