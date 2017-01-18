Sports Listen

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Jermaine Jones

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 3:26 pm
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy signed veteran midfielder Jermaine Jones on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Jones spent the past three seasons with the Colorado Rapids and the New England Revolution, making 37 appearances between the two teams while scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Before joining MLS, Jones played for nearly 15 seasons in the German Bundesliga, including stints with Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Leverkusen and Schalke 04. He’s a member of the U.S. men’s national team, making over 60 appearances since 2010, including in the 2010 World Cup.

