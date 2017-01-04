Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Hulu adds CBS for upcoming live TV streaming service Next Story 105-year-old Frenchman sets cycling record
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » LA Galaxy veteran Mike…

LA Galaxy veteran Mike Magee retires after 14-year career

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 3:05 pm
Share

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — LA Galaxy forward Mike Magee is retiring after a 14-year Major League Soccer career.

The 2013 MLS MVP announced his decision Wednesday.

Magee won two MLS Cup championships during his tenure with the Galaxy, becoming a fan favorite for his high-energy play and goal-scoring acumen. He scored eight goals in just 17 career playoff games, including two game-winning goals on the Galaxy’s path to the 2011 title.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Magee also played for the New York Red Bulls and his hometown Chicago Fire, scoring 70 total MLS goals. He won his league MVP award after being traded from the Galaxy to Chicago during the season.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old Magee rejoined the Galaxy last season, scoring six goals.

Magee joins Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard and coach Bruce Arena in recent departures from the Galaxy.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » LA Galaxy veteran Mike…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Hulu adds CBS for upcoming live TV streaming service Next Story 105-year-old Frenchman sets cycling record