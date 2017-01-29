Sports Listen

LA Kings Hall of Fame announcer Bob Miller has mild stroke

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 10:36 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, is hospitalized after suffering a mild stroke.

The Kings said Sunday night that Miller was stricken Saturday and remains under the care of doctors. The team said in a statement that Miller is doing well and in good spirits, but provided no further details.

The 78-year-old announcer is in his 44th season with the Kings. Miller missed the final three months of last season because of quadruple bypass surgery.

He returned for the team’s 50th anniversary this season but has reduced his travel schedule. He planned to call 58 games, including all home ones, and the first round of the playoffs if the team advances.

Miller was stricken during the NHL’s All-Star weekend festivities, which the Kings hosted at Staples Center.

