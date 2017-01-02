Lafayette holds off Loyola Md 78-69, O’Hanlon gets 300th win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Paulius Zalys came off the bench to score 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Lafayette held off Loyola Maryland 78-69 on Monday to give Leopards coach Fran O’Hanlon his 300th career win.
Lafayette rallied from nine down to lead by 10 at the half after shooting 60 percent and was up a dozen, 69-57, with 2:16 to play. Loyola forced four turnovers, got 3-pointers from Andre Walker and James Fives and pulled within 71-69 on a free throw by Walker with 44 seconds left.
Nick Lindner drained a 3-point with 21 seconds left to put the Leopards back up five. After a Loyola miss, Eric Stafford shook free for a layup with six seconds left and closed with two free throws.
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Stafford had 15 points, also off the bench, and Matt Klinewski had 13 for the Leopards (4-8, 1-1 Patriot). Lafayette 17 of 19 from the free throw line in the second half.
Nick Jones had 21 points and Walker 17 for the Greyhounds (7-6, 1-1).