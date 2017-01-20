Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story SPHL At A Glance Next Story ECHL At A Glance
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lakers' D'Angelo Russell slips,…

Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell slips, mildly sprains knee ligament

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 11:10 pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell mildly sprained a ligament in his right knee in the opening minutes of Los Angeles’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Russell will be re-evaluated at halftime, when he might try to return to the game.

Russell was hurt while going around a screen set by teammate Julius Randle on Los Angeles’ second possession. The point guard’s left leg alarmingly stretched backward when he lost his footing, and he stayed down on the court for several moments.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

He eventually walked on his own to the locker room, where the sprain was diagnosed.

Advertisement

Russell is averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds during the second NBA season for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lakers' D'Angelo Russell slips,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story SPHL At A Glance Next Story ECHL At A Glance