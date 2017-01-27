Lakers-Jazz, Box

Young 5-12 0-0 13, Deng 3-6 0-0 6, Mozgov 4-9 1-2 9, Black 2-6 0-0 4, Calderon 0-3 0-0 0, Ingram 0-6 0-0 0, Nance 2-4 0-0 4, Zubac 6-11 4-4 16, Clarkson 8-18 0-0 16, Williams 6-9 7-7 20. Totals 36-84 12-13 88.
Hayward 7-14 9-10 24, Favors 3-9 2-2 8, Gobert 3-6 3-4 9, Hill 4-14 3-4 12, Hood 2-6 0-0 5, Ingles 2-4 2-2 7, Johnson 3-4 1-1 7, Lyles 2-7 2-2 7, Diaw 2-8 2-2 6, Burks 5-9 0-1 11. Totals 33-81 24-28 96.
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|25
|19
|28—88
|Utah
|23
|21
|26
|26—96
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 4-14 (Young 3-7, Williams 1-3, Clarkson 0-2, Ingram 0-2), Utah 6-26 (Burks 1-2, Ingles 1-3, Lyles 1-3, Hood 1-4, Hill 1-5, Hayward 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Diaw 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 48 (Zubac 10), Utah 44 (Gobert 13). Assists_L.A. Lakers 13 (Clarkson 4), Utah 13 (Favors, Hill 3). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, Utah 10. Technicals_L.A. Lakers defensive three second, L.A. Lakers team. A_19,911 (19,911).
