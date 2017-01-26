Lakers-Trail Blazers, Box

Sports Listen

L.A. LAKERS (98)

Young 5-10 2-2 15, Deng 2-7 0-0 4, Randle 4-9 0-1 8, Mozgov 0-3 0-0 0, Calderon 0-3 0-0 0, Nance 1-4 0-0 2, Ingram 0-5 0-0 0, Black 2-3 0-0 4, Zubac 5-15 2-2 12, Williams 10-20 5-5 31, Clarkson 8-15 4-4 22. Totals 37-94 13-14 98.

PORTLAND (105)

Vonleh 4-6 0-0 8, Plumlee 8-15 3-6 19, Lillard 8-20 7-7 24, McCollum 9-16 4-4 24, Turner 5-10 1-3 11, Aminu 1-5 0-0 2, Leonard 0-5 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-4 0-0 5, Crabbe 6-9 0-0 12. Totals 43-90 15-20 105.

L.A. Lakers 31 27 17 23— 98
Portland 30 29 24 22—105

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-30 (Williams 6-12, Young 3-6, Clarkson 2-4, Calderon 0-1, Ingram 0-3, Deng 0-4), Portland 4-15 (McCollum 2-3, Connaughton 1-1, Lillard 1-5, Turner 0-1, Crabbe 0-1, Aminu 0-1, Leonard 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 51 (Zubac 10), Portland 49 (Plumlee 13). Assists_L.A. Lakers 16 (Williams 5), Portland 17 (McCollum 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 17, Portland 12. A_19,393 (19,980).

