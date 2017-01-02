Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Simeon, Armstrong lead Alabama St past Grambling St, 73-69 Next Story Specks, Dennis lead Jackson St. 63-51 in SWAC opener
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lamar fends off Central…

Lamar fends off Central Arkansas for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 11:38 pm
Share

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Josh Nzeakor scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Lamar held on to beat Central Arkansas for its fourth straight win on Monday night.

The game was the Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Joey Frenchwood added 14 points and seven assists while Colton Weisbrod had 13 points and 12 boards for the Cardinals (9-5, 1-0). Lamar hit 11 3-pointers while holding the Bears to just three on 27.3 percent shooting.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Jordan Howard finished with 21 points and Mathieu Kamba had 18 to lead Central Arkansas (2-13), which now has lost 10 of 11.

Advertisement

Lamar led the entire second half and 62-51 with 12:57 left. The Bears kept fighting, however, chipping their deficit to one (69-68) with 5:40 to go. But back-to-back baskets by Nzeakor and Frenchwood pushed the lead back to five, and a final layup by Nzeakor made it 78-72 with 1:24 left to ice it.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lamar fends off Central…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Simeon, Armstrong lead Alabama St past Grambling St, 73-69 Next Story Specks, Dennis lead Jackson St. 63-51 in SWAC opener