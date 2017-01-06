Landale scores 24 to help No. 19 Saint Mary’s hold off BYU

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jock Landale had 24 points and eight rebounds to help offset another big game from BYU’s Eric Mika and the 19th-ranked Gaels pulled away in the second half to beat the Cougars 81-68 on Thursday night.

Calvin Hermanson scored 15 points, Emmett Naar added 15 on three 3-pointers and Joe Rahon had 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds for Saint Mary’s.

The Gaels (13-1, 3-0 West Coast Conference) have won seven straight since suffering their lone loss of the season at home against UT Arlington on Dec. 8.

Saint Mary’s top scorer coming into the game, Landale scored 12 points in each half while also trying to defend Mika, the second-leading scorer in the WCC. Mika finished with 28 points — one shy of his career-high set earlier this season — and 10 rebounds.